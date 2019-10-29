$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $46,527.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $199,631.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,606 shares of company stock worth $760,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

