$0.87 EPS Expected for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.18 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 39,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,094. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Macerich by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Macerich by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Macerich by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Macerich by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Macerich has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

