$0.76 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Comcast posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $45.15. 125,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,296,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.