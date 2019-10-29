$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $71.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 67,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $3,826,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $904,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,605 shares of company stock worth $12,033,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.