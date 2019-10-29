$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.12). Chaparral Energy posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chaparral Energy.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHAP opened at $0.97 on Friday. Chaparral Energy has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chaparral Energy (CHAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.