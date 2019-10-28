Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 52,373 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 72.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 52,373 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,795 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 102,533 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,131 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $40.32 on Monday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

