Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 501 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 146.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $206,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth $945,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth $591,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

