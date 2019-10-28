Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,652 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globant were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 5.2% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 8.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $116.00 price target on shares of Globant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.90.

GLOB opened at $88.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.90. Globant SA has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $112.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

