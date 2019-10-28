Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $675,000 Stock Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,227,000 after purchasing an additional 545,806 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 627,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 479,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $329,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,918.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $107,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,855 shares of company stock worth $1,353,965 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 1.40. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

