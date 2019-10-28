Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the second quarter worth about $257,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 18.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 68.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $21.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

