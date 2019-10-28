Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WEX were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $203.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $221.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.49 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

