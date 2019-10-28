Zendesk (ZEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Zendesk has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $94.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zendesk from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $269,835.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,648 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,694. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

