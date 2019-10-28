Zebi Price Hits $0.0028 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Liquid, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Over the last week, Zebi has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $112,393.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00211495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.01468661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00112979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 368,065,347 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Koinex, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

