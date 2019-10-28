Zacks: Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SYX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 80,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. Systemax has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $914.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.09.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.65 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 23.14%. Systemax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Systemax by 81.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,661 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Systemax by 248.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Systemax during the second quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Systemax during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Systemax by 674.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

