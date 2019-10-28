Zacks: Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) Given $1.90 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Quarterhill’s rating score has declined by 20% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $1.90 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quarterhill an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
QTRH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Quarterhill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
QTRH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 66,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,724. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quarterhill will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.
