Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to “Buy”

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZIXI. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

ZIXI stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. ZIX has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.53 million. ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth $91,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

