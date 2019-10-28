Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Hold

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $29.67 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,683.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 479.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 10,203.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,769,000 after buying an additional 930,654 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 161.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 967,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,542,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 154.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 959,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 583,270 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

