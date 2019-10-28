Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BSRR. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,785. The firm has a market cap of $413.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.