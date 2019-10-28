Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNST. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.26 on Thursday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 44.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

