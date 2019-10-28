Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

NVCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.54. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,404 shares in the last quarter.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

