Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Prudential Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Prudential Public stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Prudential Public has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Prudential Public’s previous dividend of $0.34. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 3.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Public (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.