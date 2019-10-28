Zacks Investment Research Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $33.47 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About H. Lundbeck A/S-

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.