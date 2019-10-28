Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

AJX opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $306.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

