Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning Corp. is a closeout retailer of upscale home furnishings, gifts and related items in the U.S. They operate their stores during eight annual sales events, while closing them for the remaining weeks of the year. They specialize in first quality, brand name merchandise such as Ralph Lauren bed linens, Waterman pens, Limoges hand-decorated boxes, Steinbach collectible nutcrackers, Steiff stuffed animals, Royal Dalton china and giftware, Farberware cookware, Martex bathtowels, Samsonite luggage, Spode china, Madame Alexander dolls and many others. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TUES. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:TUES traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $58.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $230.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.66 million. Research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Becker purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,750,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,468. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Lee Burman purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,224.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 111.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 502.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. 57.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.