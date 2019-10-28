Zacks: CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $30.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CTS an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on shares of CTS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

CTS stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,611. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. CTS has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $913.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.31.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CTS by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,286,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,052,000 after buying an additional 385,708 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,539,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

