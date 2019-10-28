Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAB. Citigroup set a $84.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,048,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,072,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 956,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,548,000 after buying an additional 121,236 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,037.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 197,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 51,814 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 432.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 47,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after buying an additional 35,657 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAB traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. 795,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,306. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

