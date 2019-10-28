Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 318,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,393.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,325. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,742,000 after buying an additional 930,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 544,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,266,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $18,900,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 376,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,163. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -211.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

