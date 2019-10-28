Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Brokerages predict that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will report sales of $7.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.65 billion and the lowest is $7.29 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.59 billion to $29.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.05 billion to $30.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $98.62.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 201,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 813,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

