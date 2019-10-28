Zacks: Analysts Set $21.00 Target Price for Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.
Shares of Triple-S Management stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $337.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.22. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $878.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.75 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
About Triple-S Management
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.
Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triple-S Management (GTS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.