Zacks: Analysts Set $21.00 Target Price for Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 146,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $337.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.22. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $878.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.75 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triple-S Management (GTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.