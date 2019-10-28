Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.87%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Letham acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,377.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon B. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,129 shares in the company, valued at $238,222.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $848,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $791.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

