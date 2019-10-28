Zacks: Analysts Expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. SLM also reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.58 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. ValuEngine raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of SLM by 7.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SLM by 60.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. 187,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,287. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

