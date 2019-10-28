Zacks: Analysts Expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.46. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.84.

In related news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,343,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,857,000 after acquiring an additional 254,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,504,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,012,000 after buying an additional 368,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,696,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,171,000 after acquiring an additional 54,431 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.21. 755,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,052. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $104.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

