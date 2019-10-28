Zacks: Analysts Expect Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Clorox reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Clorox stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.40. The company had a trading volume of 667,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,728. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $154.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 15.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

