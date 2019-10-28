Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to post $581.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $563.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $598.50 million. Century Communities reported sales of $561.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,967. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

In other Century Communities news, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $238,093.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $2,082,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,795.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $1,138,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 13.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $2,659,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

