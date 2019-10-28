Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $12.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.81 million. Veritone posted sales of $7.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $50.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.99 million to $51.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.70 million, with estimates ranging from $58.64 million to $67.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 155.58% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. The business’s revenue was up 194.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of VERI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. 404,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,457. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Veritone has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,586 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Veritone by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 78.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

