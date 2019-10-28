Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce earnings per share of $1.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of $4.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.25. 346,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,054. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

