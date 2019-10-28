Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Societe Generale set a $36.00 target price on Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. Liberty Global has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,991.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 24.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

