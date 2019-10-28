Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 49.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YGYI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.23. Youngevity International has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter. Youngevity International had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Youngevity International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

