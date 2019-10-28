Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 19.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 45.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 10.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $33.58. 5,081,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.98. Yandex has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. The business had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YNDX. ValuEngine cut Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $54.30 target price on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.