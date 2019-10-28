Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Sells $126,600.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $126,600.00.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $121,147.50.

On Monday, October 7th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $100,840.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $122,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $103,080.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $110,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $87,120.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -21.23.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 784,672 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,148,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 284,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 205,021 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

