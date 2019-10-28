Xylem Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of XYL stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 166,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. Xylem has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $85.39.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.09.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
