XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

XXL Energy Corp (CVE:XL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

About XXL Energy (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for XXL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XXL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.