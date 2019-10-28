XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 198.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $3,394,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 269.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 1,375 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $91.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

