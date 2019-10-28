Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Stake Raised by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Xperi by 16.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Xperi by 99.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 202,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 12.0% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.98 on Monday. Xperi Corp has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Xperi had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPER shares. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

