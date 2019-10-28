XP Power (XPP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of XP Power (LON: XPP) recently:

10/24/2019 – XP Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – XP Power had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – XP Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

LON:XPP traded down GBX 70 ($0.91) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,510 ($32.80). The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.56. XP Power Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 1,855 ($24.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,740 ($35.80). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,468.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,356.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.60 million and a PE ratio of 18.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. XP Power’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

