World Fuel Services (INT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect World Fuel Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at $901,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,450 shares of company stock worth $3,132,902. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

