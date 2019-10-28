World Asset Management Inc Sells 57 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Motco bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $183.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $195.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

