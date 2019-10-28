World Asset Management Inc Has $484,000 Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,711,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,475,000 after buying an additional 393,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after buying an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,347,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,096,000 after buying an additional 143,411 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,380,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,979,000 after buying an additional 237,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after buying an additional 1,210,417 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.