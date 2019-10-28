Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 802 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wolff Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.78. 24,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.64. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $103.54 and a 52-week high of $130.27.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

