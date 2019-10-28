Wolfe Research Reiterates $62.00 Price Target for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has been given a $62.00 price objective by analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $57.60. 236,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,555. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,292,464 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock worth $281,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,500 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,924,630 shares of the airline’s stock worth $199,293,000 after acquiring an additional 205,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock worth $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,645,930 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

